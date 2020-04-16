Loading articles...

5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

Last Updated Apr 16, 2020 at 6:28 am EDT

The sun begins to rise through trees as Bluebells, also known as wild Hyacinth, bloom in the Hallerbos forest in Halle, Belgium, on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Bluebells are particularly associated with ancient woodland where it can dominate the forest floor to produce carpets of violet–blue flowers. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ISRAELI PRESIDENT ASKS PARLIAMENT TO CHOOSE PRIME MINISTER

Israel’s president asks the Knesset to choose a new prime minister, giving parliament three weeks to agree upon a leader or plunge the country into an unprecedented fourth consecutive election.

2. NORTH DEFECTOR WINS SOUTH KOREAN PARLIAMENT SEAT

A former senior North Korean diplomat wins a constituency seat in South Korea’s parliamentary elections.

3. RUSSIA, EUROPEANS CLASH OVER SYRIA CHEMICAL WEAPONS

Syria’s close ally Russia clashes with European nations in the U.N. Security Council over a watchdog report blaming the Syrian air force for a series of attacks using sarin and chlorine in 2017.

4. US JUDGE CANCELS PERMIT FOR KEYSTONE XL PIPELINE FROM CANADA

A U.S. judge cancels a key permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline that’s expected to stretch from Canada to Nebraska.

5. REPORT: HALLADAY ON DRUGS, DOING STUNTS WHEN PLANE CRASHED

A federal report says Baseball Hall of Famer Roy Halladay had drugs in his system and was doing extreme acrobatics in his small plane when it crashed in 2017.

The Associated Press


