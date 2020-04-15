Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Vermilion Energy suspends monthly dividend to shareholders
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 15, 2020 8:31 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 15, 2020 at 8:44 am EDT
A production manager for Canadian based Vermilion oil company, watches an oil rig, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 in Andrezel, southeast of Paris. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Thibault Camus
CALGARY — Vermilion Energy Inc. is suspending its monthly dividend.
The oil and gas company says that energy prices have continued to fall since it reduced its dividend and cut its 2020 capital budget last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It says the decision will help better position it for the economic and commodity recovery that it believes will come when the economy emerges from the crisis.
The move by Vermilion to suspend its regular payment to shareholders comes as many others in the oilpatch do the same.
The company says that since the beginning of March its annualized cash outlays for capital spending and dividends have now been reduced by approximately $520 million.
Vermilion, which has Canadian and international oil and gas production, says it has also identified approximately $30 million of additional opportunities to reduce cash spending.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:VET)
The Canadian Press
