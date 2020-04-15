Loading articles...

US retail sales plunge by record 8.7% in March amid shutdown

Last Updated Apr 15, 2020 at 8:58 am EDT

WASHINGTON — U.S. retail sales plummeted 8.7% in March, a record drop as the viral outbreak closed down thousands of stores and shoppers stayed home.

Sales fell sharply across many categories: Auto sales dropped 25.6%, while clothing store sales collapsed, sliding 50.5%.

U.S. consumer confidence has plunged and the vast majority of Americans are hunkered down at home under shelter in place orders.

Grocery store sales, however, jumped by nearly 26% as Americans stocked up on food and consumer goods to ride out the pandemic. A category that includes mostly online sales rose 3.1%.

Christopher Rugaber, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
SB DVP At Lawrence, two right lanes remain blocked with a collision. WB Lawrence ramp to SB DVP also closed. Slow from the 401.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 27 minutes ago
Radar up to 8:29am April 15. Some flurries already invading parts of the GTA ❄️ Don’t worry, won’t stick around. It…
Latest Weather
Read more