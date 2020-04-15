The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

7 a.m.

Emergency room doctors are calling for health officials to ensure there are enough supplies of medical sedatives for patients going on a ventilator.

The Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians says ventilation is a physiologically complex, painful and anxiety-inducing process that requires medication for pain control and sedation.

The organization says health authorities should prepare by examining current stocks of necessary medication and identifying alternative options for analgesics.

The association is also calling on national authorities to manage the distribution of the sedatives and to incentivize domestic production.

