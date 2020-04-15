SIU investigates after man shot by police in Scarborough

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in after a man suffered serious injuries during an incident involving police.

Just after midnight on Wednesday, police were called to an apartment on Greenbrae Circuit, in the Lawrence Avenue East and Markham Road area of Scarborough, for reports of a man with a knife.

According to the SIU, officers made their way up to the corridor of the fourth floor where they found a 43-year-old man.

During the interaction with a man, one of the officers fired a Taser and another deployed, what the SIU are calling, a “less-lethal shotgun.” A third officer then fired his gun and shot the man.

The man was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The SIU is asking anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

As well, anyone with video related to this incident is being asked to upload it through the SIU’s website.