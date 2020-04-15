Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Restrictions at Canada-U.S. border could soon be eased, Trump suggests
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 15, 2020 6:57 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 15, 2020 at 6:58 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is suggesting that travel restrictions along the Canada-U.S. border could be relaxed sooner rather than later.
Trump says Canada is doing well in controlling the spread of COVID-19 and says the border shared by the two countries could be among the first to be “released.”
He made the comments today during a news conference at the White House.
The two countries imposed a ban on non-essential travel in both directions in mid-March, an agreement that’s currently set to expire April 21.
It may not be entirely up to the U.S., however, which is currently dealing with the heaviest active caseload of anywhere in the world, particularly in the border state of New York.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says efforts to control the spread of the virus in Canada are likely to remain in place for several more weeks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2020.
The Canadian Press
