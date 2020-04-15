Loading articles...

Manitoba politicians hold special meeting to tackle COVID-19 pandemic

Last Updated Apr 15, 2020 at 12:28 pm EDT

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba legislature is holding a special one-day emergency sitting to deal with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One-third of the 57 members have attended to follow social-distancing guidelines.

The Progressive Conservative government is trying to pass several bills, including one that would give the chief public health officer new powers to restrict people from travelling.

Another bill would enact a government promise to freeze rent and ban landlords from evicting tenants for non-payment during the pandemic.

Other legislation would also make it easier to rehire nurses and other health professionals who have retired or moved outside the province. 

The Opposition New Democrats are calling on the government to offer more financial assistance to people and small businesses while the pandemic is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2020

The Canadian Press

