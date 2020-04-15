Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Honk if you love transit workers! Trains salute vital staff
by Associated Press, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 15, 2020 6:04 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 15, 2020 at 6:14 pm EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. train horns can deliver an ear-splitting jolt to drivers sitting in traffic or people drifting off to sleep at home, but on Thursday, they’ll be put to another use.
At 3 p.m. EDT, trains across the U.S. will sound their horns to honour the transportation employees who are considered essential workers during the coronavirus crisis.
Amtrak trains, along with regional partner trains across the U.S., plan to give two blasts of their horns in a toot to transportation workers, as well as health care workers, first-responders, child care workers, grocery store employees and other workers providing essential services during the pandemic.
“Every hero deserves to be recognized and thanked for their courage, selflessness and the help they are providing to this country during this time,” Stephen Gardner, Amtrak’s chief operating and commercial officer, said in a statement.