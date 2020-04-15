How a health reporter does her job when every story is urgent

In today’s Big Story podcast, health stories are basically the only stories now. There are reams of sometimes-conflicting data, no shortage of sources (though some are much better than others) and someone has to sift out the themes that will have lasting impacts from the one-day scares and triumphs.

This is where those who have made the health beat their career are essential. It might be the toughest job in journalism right now. So how do they do it? And what are they seeing?

GUEST: Carly Weeks, Health Reporter, The Globe and Mail

