Grains mostly lower, livestock higher.

Last Updated Apr 15, 2020 at 11:44 am EDT

Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May delivery declined 16.40 cents at $5.3060 a bushel; May corn lost 9.20 cents at $3.1920 a bushel; May oats was up 3.20 cents at $2.7920 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 9.20 cents at 8.3940 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained 1.53 cents at $.9325 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .55 cent at $1.1395 a pound; Apr. lean hogs rose .60 cent at .4560 a pound.

The Associated Press

