Energy sector weighs on Toronto market, U.S. stocks also down; Loonie falls

Last Updated Apr 15, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT

Financial numbers flow on the digital ticker tape at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district on May 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

TORONTO — Losses in the energy sector led the way as Canada’s main stock index fell at the start of trading and the loonie fell nearly a penny against the U.S. dollar.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 292.82 points at 13,965.61.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 482.29 points at 23,467.47. The S&P 500 index was down 59.37 points at 2,786.69, while the Nasdaq composite was down 146.92 points at 8,368.82.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.98 cents US compared with an average of 71.92 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude contract was down 19 cents at US$19.92 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was unchanged at US$1.65 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$18.70 at US$1,750.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was down three cents at US$2.30 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2020.

 

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

 

The Canadian Press

