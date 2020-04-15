CREA says home sales fell in March compared with February as pandemic took hold

OTTAWA — Canadian home sales in March nose-dived compared with February as the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold and caused both buyers and sellers to pull back.

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in March were down 14.3 per cent compared with February, on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Restrictions on physical distancing and the closure of non-essential businesses began in the middle of March in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Compared with a year ago, home sales in March were up 7.8 per cent — though CREA noted that figure contrasted with a year-over-year gain of close to 30 per cent in February.

The national average price for a home sold in March was just over $540,000, up 12.5 per cent from a year ago.

Excluding the Greater Toronto Area and Greater Vancouver, two of the country’s most active and expensive housing markets, the average price was about $410,000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2020.

The Canadian Press