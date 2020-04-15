Loading articles...

Plan coming today to address coronavirus in long-term care homes: Ford

Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions during the daily briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic at Queen's Park in Toronto on Thursday April 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The Ontario government is set to unveil an enhanced plan to fight the coronavirus in the province’s long-term care homes on Wednesday.

Premier Doug Ford says the front lines of the battle against the virus have shifted to seniors homes, with 93 outbreaks at such facilities across Ontario.

Ford says the province will provide more details on the plan, which will include more testing for residents and staff and increased infection control.

He says the province will also stop people from working in more than one of the homes at a time to limit the virus’s spread.

The government has also said it would be processing 8,000 COVID-19 tests a day by today, but did just under 5,000 on Monday.

Ford expressed frustration last week that Ontario has been testing for COVID-19 well below its capacity of 13,000 a day.

RELATED: Coronavirus FAQs

|||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:20 AM
COLLISION: #EB401 approaching Brock Street. Left lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:13 AM
Good Wednesday morning! It’s another clear, cold start to the day. Feels like -8 (as of 3am) And just like yesterda…
Latest Weather
Read more