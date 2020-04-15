Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Feds expand CERB, planning pay increase for some essential workers
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 15, 2020 11:48 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 15, 2020 at 11:49 am EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government is expanding to Canadian Emergency Response Benefit to people who earn some income, seasonal workers and those who have run out of EI.
He says people who earn up to $1,000 per month will soon be able to access the benefit.
The prime minister says the government also plans to top up the pay of essential workers less than $2,500 per month.
He says that includes many people who work in long-term care homes.
