Feds expand CERB, planning pay increase for some essential workers

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government is expanding to Canadian Emergency Response Benefit to people who earn some income, seasonal workers and those who have run out of EI.

He says people who earn up to $1,000 per month will soon be able to access the benefit.

The prime minister says the government also plans to top up the pay of essential workers less than $2,500 per month.

He says that includes many people who work in long-term care homes.

