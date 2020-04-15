1 person found dead after house fire in East York

The Ontario fire marshal is investigating after a body was found inside a home in East York following a fire.

Crews responded to a house fire in the area of O’Connor Drive and Coxwell Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

When they arrived, a bungalow on Taylor Drive was engulfed in flames and smoke was billowing out the windows. The Toronto Fire Service said the two-alarm fire was knocked down quickly.

A female victim was found dead inside the home.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg extended condolences on Twitter and said they are working to determine the cause of the fire.