Loading articles...

1 person found dead after house fire in East York

Last Updated Apr 15, 2020 at 11:53 am EDT

The Ontario fire marshal is investigating after a body was found inside a home in East York following a fire.

Crews responded to a house fire in the area of O’Connor Drive and Coxwell Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

When they arrived, a bungalow on Taylor Drive was engulfed in flames and smoke was billowing out the windows. The Toronto Fire Service said the two-alarm fire was knocked down quickly.

A female victim was found dead inside the home.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg extended condolences on Twitter and said they are working to determine the cause of the fire.

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 10:23 AM
EB 401 east of Mavis, problems have quickly cleared
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:40 AM
Radar up to 8:29am April 15. Some flurries already invading parts of the GTA ❄️ Don’t worry, won’t stick around. It…
Latest Weather
Read more