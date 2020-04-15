Loading articles...

Bank of America: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Apr 15, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Bank of America Corp. (BAC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $4.01 billion.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 40 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The nation’s second-largest bank posted revenue of $26.74 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.77 billion, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.63 billion.

Bank of America shares have decreased 33% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has declined 12%. The stock has dropped 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAC

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
SB 404 approaching Sheppard, two lanes are blocked with a collision. Minor delay.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:13 AM
Good Wednesday morning! It’s another clear, cold start to the day. Feels like -8 (as of 3am) And just like yesterda…
Latest Weather
Read more