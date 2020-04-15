Loading articles...

Apple rolls out cheaper iPhone as pandemic curbs spending

Last Updated Apr 15, 2020 at 3:41 pm EDT

An Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Apple is releasing a new iPhone that will be vastly cheaper than the models it rolled out last fall at a time when the economy was booming and the pandemic had yet to force people to rethink their spending.

The second-generation iPhone SE introduced today will sell for as little as $399 (US), a 40 per cent markdown from the most affordable iPhone 11 unveiled last year.

Higher-end versions of the iPhone 11 sell for more than one-thousand dollars.

Online orders for the iPhone SE will begin Friday, with the first deliveries expected April 24th.

Even before the pandemic, many people had begun to balk at the substantial price tags for smartphones that weren’t that much better than the ones they already owned.

That pushed Apple to step up its emphasis on music and video services to the more than one-billion people who carry around at least one of their internet-connected devices.

