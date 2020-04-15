7 residents dead after coronavirus outbreak declared at Mississauga long-term care home

Seven residents of a Mississauga long-term care home have passed away since an outbreak of coronavirus was declared earlier this month.

The Village of Erin Meadows has reported 12 cases of COVID-19 and another 12 cases among staff.

General manager Anneliese Krueger said, “Each one of these people brought joy and light to our Village family, and they are terribly missed. Our entire team and their friends in the Village are grieving with their loved ones.”

Schlegel Villages, which runs Erin Meadows and several long-term care and retirement homes throughout southern Ontario, has declared outbreaks at six of their homes including Humber Heights in Toronto.

At least ten residents have died within the Humber Heights retirement communities. They are currently dealing with 21 cases of the coronavirus among residents and another 14 among staff.

The coronavirus has continued to spread within long-term care homes, with 98 facilities reporting COVID-19 outbreaks that have killed at least 145 residents in Ontario.

Some of the hardest-hit facilities include Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, where 29 residents have died; Eatonville Care Centre in Toronto, where 30 residents have died; Seven Oaks in Toronto, where 22 residents have died; and Almonte Country Haven outside Ottawa, where 18 residents have died.

Testing has been expanded in long-term care homes, which the Ministry of Health says has increased the number of COVID-19 tests under investigation.