35 TTC drivers walk off job citing COVID-19 safety concerns

A subway operator has become the latest TTC employee to test positive for COVID-19 and the union which represents those workers says TTC management isn’t doing enough to protect its workers.

ATU Local 113 says the subway operator from the Wilson Division tested positive for coronavirus on April 15. He last worked on April 4.

Carlos Santos, the president of ATU Local 113, also confirmed that at least 35 drivers at the Wilson and Queensway divisions have walked off the job over fears related to the coronavirus.

The union says the TTC has provided an inconsistent supply of PPE to all public transit workers

“TTC workers are on the frontlines providing a critical service for Torontonians during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Santos. “All we’re asking for is that the TTC provide proper personal protection equipment so Toronto’s public transit heroes can do their job and get back to their families safe.”

Fourteen members have tested positive for the virus along with two TTC staffers.