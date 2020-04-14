Loading articles...

Wells Fargo: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Apr 14, 2020 at 8:28 am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $653 million.

The bank, based in San Francisco, said it had earnings of 1 cent per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The biggest U.S. mortgage lender posted revenue of $21.13 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.72 billion, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.32 billion.

Wells Fargo shares have declined 42% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has fallen 15%. The stock has fallen 34% in the last 12 months.

