Loading articles...

Trudeau promises $130M in COVID 19 aid for North

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during his daily press conference on the COVID-19 pandemic outside of his residence at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, on Friday, April 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is spending $130 million to help communities in the North withstand the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than half the money is being sent to the three territorial governments for their health and social services.

But millions of dollars will support airlines that serve the North and subsidy programs to defray the cost of food and hygiene products that are expensive to ship.

More to come

||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 401 approaching Avenue express, the two right lanes are now blocked with a stalled vehicle. Slow from ea…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:26 AM
Cool, unsettled and still breezy today. And overall don’t be surprised if you get ❄️ flurries today (April 14) Last…
Latest Weather
Read more