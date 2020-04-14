Coronavirus recovery centre set up for Toronto's homeless as positive cases hit 30

Toronto’s city shelter system has opened a coronavirus recovery centre as one of their initiative to support people experiencing homelessness amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medical Officer of Health for Toronto, Dr. Eileen de Villa says a total of 30 cases have been reported in the shelter system in seven different facilities. No deaths have been reported at this point.

Dr. de Villa added many have recovered, but there are three active investigations at shelters in the city, at Willowdale Welcome Centre, Dixon Hall and Seaton House.

They have not provided any details on how many shelter workers have tested positive, but added one City of Toronto employee within the Shelter Support and Housing division has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The newly opened recovery centre will be for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 to not only protect themselves and the public, but to provide much needed support as well. Plans for a secondary location are also in the works.

It is currently a private hotel that houses about 50 people. City officials have not released the location for privacy reasons.

Dr. Andrew Bond, medical director at Inner City Health Associates, says this is a place for people to stay until there is a larger, more permanent solution in place that would help support community agencies and hospital partners.

The larger congregate site that is in the works would be able to house 400 people to receive care during their recovery.

“We are ensuring all these models we are developing are places that people not only need to stay for safety for themselves and the public health, but also a place that people feel safe and respected in a dignified manner,” said Dr. Bond.

General Manager of Shelter Support and Housing, Mary-Anne Bédard, says they have moved around 1,000 people to various different locations in order to stop the spread of the virus within the homeless population, including to spaces in community centres, permanent housing and hotel rooms. They plan to move another 1,000 in the next couple weeks.

Public health is also working with shelter staff to ensure physical distancing measures, which could include staggering meal times and more space between beds.

The homeless population was included in the updated guidelines for COVID-19 testing in Ontario, classifying them as an at-risk group for the virus.