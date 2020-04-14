Loading articles...

The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

Last Updated Apr 14, 2020 at 8:14 am EDT

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

7:30 a.m.

A seniors’ home in Toronto says a total of 25 residents have died from COVID-19.

Evelyn MacDonald, executive director of the Eatonville Care Centre in the city’s west end, says the number jumped Monday due to new Toronto Public Health reporting guidelines.

She says the deaths of nine residents due to unknown causes can now be attributed to COVID-19.

MacDonald says there are 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the home with six more test results pending.

The Canadian Press

