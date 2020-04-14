Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
The Latest: 23 charged with violating stay-at-home order
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 14, 2020 7:12 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 14, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT
MINNEAPOLIS — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Minnesota (all times local):
6:05 a.m.
Twenty-three people have been charged with violating Minnesota’s stay-at-home order aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
In many cases, law enforcement officers added the misdemeanour charge as a secondary offence to another crime. Violating an emergency order is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a maximum fine of $1,000.
Gov. Tim Walz began issuing executive orders relating to COVID-19 in mid-March, including one which told Minnesotans to stay home except to buy food and other limited reasons.
Among those charged is a Chaska man who allegedly arrived at a Roseville hotel to meet a prostitute he met online. Another involved a suspected drunken driver whose truck got stuck in a construction zone in Pine City. He fled on foot and tried to hide in a shed.
Walz and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety have encouraged education over enforcement of the order.