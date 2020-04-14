The Latest: 23 charged with violating stay-at-home order

MINNEAPOLIS — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Minnesota (all times local):

6:05 a.m.

Twenty-three people have been charged with violating Minnesota’s stay-at-home order aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

In many cases, law enforcement officers added the misdemeanour charge as a secondary offence to another crime. Violating an emergency order is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a maximum fine of $1,000.

Gov. Tim Walz began issuing executive orders relating to COVID-19 in mid-March, including one which told Minnesotans to stay home except to buy food and other limited reasons.

Among those charged is a Chaska man who allegedly arrived at a Roseville hotel to meet a prostitute he met online. Another involved a suspected drunken driver whose truck got stuck in a construction zone in Pine City. He fled on foot and tried to hide in a shed.

Walz and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety have encouraged education over enforcement of the order.

The Associated Press