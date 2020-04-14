St. Clair Avenue Loblaws left unlocked after closing

A Loblaws in midtown Toronto was mistakenly left unlocked after closing for Easter Sunday, much to the surprise of some customers who had walked in to buy groceries.

Toronto police said they were notified after multiple callers reported the doors at the 396 St. Clair Avenue West location were still open after hours.

Police said they responded for an “insecure premise” call and found no evidence of a break-in. No one was inside at the time of their arrival.

It was later determined that closing staff didn’t lock up properly. Police were told by Loblaws Management that it doesn’t appear anything was stolen or damaged.

“We can confirm that we experienced an occurrence at the Loblaws at 396 St. Clair Avenue West on Sunday morning while the store was closed for business on Easter Sunday,” a Loblaws spokesperson said. “Unfortunately, closing protocols were not completed in entirety which resulted in a number of customers gaining access to our store.”