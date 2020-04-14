Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Scheer, Conservatives raise concerns about WHO data, relationship with China
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 14, 2020 3:47 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 14, 2020 at 3:58 pm EDT
Leader of the Opposition Andrew Scheer speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Tuesday April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he has serious concerns about the accuracy of the World Health Organization’s data and its relationship with China.
Scheer also says he was disappointed that Bruce Aylward, a Canadian epidemiologist who headed a WHO mission in China earlier this year, was dropped from the witness list of today’s House of Commons health committee meeting.
Scheer says the government is basing its decisions on fighting the COVID-19 outbreak on information from the WHO, so it needs to hear how those decisions are being made.
Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux unleashed a blistering criticism of Aylward during the committee’s videoconference meeting, saying his no-show was disappointing and unacceptable.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Health Minister Patty Hajdu and Dr. Theresa Tam, the chief public health officer, defended Canada’s relationship with the WHO at a daily briefing.
Hajdu says Tam and other health officials have testified at length before the committee and will continue to do so in the future.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2020.