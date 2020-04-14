Peel police investigate shooting near Hurontario and Ceremonial Drive

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a shooting in Mississauga Tuesday evening.

Police said they were called at around 9 p.m. to the area of Hurontario Street and Ceremonial Drive for a report of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim at the scene.

Peel paramedics said they transported a male with serious injuries to the hospital.

No other information has been released by investigators.

Anyone with information is asked by police to contact them directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.