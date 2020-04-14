Loading articles...

Ontario legislators to extend emergency declaration during session

Ontario Premier Doug Ford videotapes a message to Ontario residents from his office regarding the province's efforts to manage the coronavirus on March 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/POOL-Toronto Sun-Stan Behal
Summary

Ford says it is too early to start lifting any restrictions in the fight against COVID-19.

The government is expected to pass five other pieces of legislation.

The Ontario legislature will sit briefly Tuesday to extend a state of emergency in the province for another 28 days.

Premier Doug Ford announced the session on Monday, saying it is too early to start lifting any restrictions in the fight against COVID-19.

In previous such sittings, a limited number of politicians have been required to attend in order to respect the need for physical distancing.

The government is expected to pass five other pieces of legislation to change some regulations for school boards, post-secondary institutions and municipalities during the pandemic.

Ontario reported 421 new COVID-19 cases Monday and 17 new deaths.

That brings the province to a total of 7,470 cases, including 291 deaths and 3,357 cases that have been resolved.

