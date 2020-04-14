Loading articles...

Homicide unit investigating sudden death of man, 78, in North York home

Toronto police’s Homicide Unit is investigating the sudden death of a 78-year-old man in a North York home.

Officers were called to the home on Howard Drive near Sheppard Avenue between Leslie Street and Bayview Avenue at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning by family who had come by to check up on the victim.

When police arrived, they were immediately “concerned for the scene” and sealed it off.

The Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation, but the death has not yet been deemed a homicide.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 52 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB Gardiner at Park Lawn. #WBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:26 PM
Mother Nature trying to keep you inside...below seasonal daytime highs until we rebound this weekend. Morning wind…
Latest Weather
Read more