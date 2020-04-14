Homicide unit investigating sudden death of man, 78, in North York home

Toronto police’s Homicide Unit is investigating the sudden death of a 78-year-old man in a North York home.

Officers were called to the home on Howard Drive near Sheppard Avenue between Leslie Street and Bayview Avenue at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning by family who had come by to check up on the victim.

When police arrived, they were immediately “concerned for the scene” and sealed it off.

The Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation, but the death has not yet been deemed a homicide.