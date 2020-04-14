Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (14,258.43, up 182.49 points.)

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Materials. Up seven cents, or 1.1 per cent, to $6.43 on 13.2 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Materials. Up 15 cents, or 2.6 per cent, to $5.92 on 11.4 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up one cent, or 2.17 per cent, to 47 cents on 10.8 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down eight cents, or 2.16 per cent, to $3.62 on 10.1 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Materials. Down 17 cents, or 1.96 per cent, to $8.50 on 9.6 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up 21 cents, or 0.62 per cent, to $34 on 8.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Yamana Gold Inc. — Companies with mines in Quebec are moving to restart suspended operations after the province announced Monday it would redesignate mining, residential construction, auto mechanics and landscaping operations as essential services starting Wednesday. Yamana Gold Inc. and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd — the owners of Canada’s largest gold mine, Canadian Malartic — announced Tuesday they will restart operations at the open pit mine using measures that “meet or exceed” those demanded by the Quebec government.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX:QSR). Up $1.02 or 1.7 per cent to $59.34. As the COVID-19 pandemic started to spread, Tim Hortons reviewed its advertising plans and decided they no longer made sense as store closures, wide-scale layoffs and physical distancing upended life in Canada. Instead, the coffee chain went back to the drawing board for two new ads. One informs customers how to buy doughnuts, double doubles and other products without going inside a restaurant, while the other follows Tim Hortons trucks delivering free coffee and doughnuts to essential workers.

This story by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2020.

The Canadian Press