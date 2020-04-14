Loading articles...

Johnson & Johnson cuts profit outlook for 2020

Last Updated Apr 14, 2020 at 7:28 am EDT

This Oct. 21, 2019, photo shows Johnson's Baby Aloe & Vitamin E Powder in Salt Lake City. Johnson & Johnson reports financial results Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Johnson & Johnson is cutting its profit expectations for the year as the coronavirus disrupts economies worldwide.

Medical procedures, hospital and doctor visits in particular have been upended by the outbreak and Johnson & Johnson is the first major U.S. drug and medical supply company to post quarterly earnings.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey, company reported a first-quarter profit of $5.8 billion, or $2.17 per share. Adjusted per-share earnings were $2.30, far exceeding projections of $2.03 from Wall Street analysts, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $20.69 billion, also beating expectations.

Johnson & Johnson expects adjusted full-year earnings in the range of $7.50 to $7.90 per share. That’s down from the $8.95 to $9.10 previously projected.

It expects revenue of $77.5 billion to $80.5 billion.

Shares are up 3% before the opening bell Tuesday.

The Associated Press

