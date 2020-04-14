Loading articles...

Government enacts stricter quarantine measures for returnees to Canada

Last Updated Apr 14, 2020 at 12:55 pm EDT

People leave after arriving at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Monday, March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Starting at midnight, the federal government says all people returning to Canada will have to check in to a hotel or other designated site unless they have an acceptable self-quarantine plan.

The government says returnees — whether they have COVID-19 symptoms or not — must have an appropriate isolation plan that includes access to food and medicine.

They will also be forbidden to live with vulnerable people, such as anyone older than 65 or with pre-existing health conditions.

If a returnee lacks a credible plan, they will need to quarantine in a location, such as a hotel, designated by Canada’s chief public health officer. The federal government will pay the bills for all such stays.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the measure means returning Canadians will need to plan ahead of time.

She describes it as “an additional layer” in Canada’s protective actions against COVID-19.

|||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB 401 at Leslie express. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:26 AM
Cool, unsettled and still breezy today. And overall don’t be surprised if you get ❄️ flurries today (April 14) Last…
Latest Weather
Read more