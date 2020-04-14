Loading articles...

Fiat Chrysler recalls pickups, SUVs to fix windshield wipers

Last Updated Apr 14, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT

DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 550,000 pickup trucks and SUVs worldwide because the windshield wiper arms can come loose and stop the wipers from working properly.

The recall covers certain 2019 and 2020 Ram 1500 pickups, 1500 Classic pickups and Jeep Compass SUVs. Documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. government’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say loose wiper arms can reduce a driver’s visibility.

Fiat Chrysler says in a statement that it has no reports of crashes or injuries from the problem. Most of the recalled vehicles are in the U.S. and Canada.

Owners will be notified later this month and dealers will tighten the wiper nuts to fix the problem. Customers whose wipers don’t clear the windshield or return to the rest position after being turned off should contact dealers.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:07 AM
EB QEW east of Brant, three left lanes are blocked with a collision. The Brant ramp to the EB QEW also affected. Sl…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:26 AM
Cool, unsettled and still breezy today. And overall don’t be surprised if you get ❄️ flurries today (April 14) Last…
Latest Weather
Read more