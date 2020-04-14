Loading articles...

A Canadian experiment looks for a ‘Hail Mary’ COVID-19 treatment

In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s been used in desperate times of disease for a century—but there’s never been a large-scale study of its effectiveness. It’s relatively simple to administer, but requires a lot of resources to get right. Will it work? We don’t know, but if it does it could be the armour the front-line workers need to battle COVID-19.

Today we look at a Canada-wide experimental treatment that could provide some important insights into how we beat this virus.

GUEST: Michael Doyle, journalist (Read Michael’s piece in the Globe and Mail here.)

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 35 minutes ago
Reports of icy driving conditions to the north
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 44 minutes ago
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: On this date (April 14) in 2018, #Toronto YYZ recorded 4.2cm ❄️ May have some lake effect flurries today but no accumula…
Latest Weather
Read more