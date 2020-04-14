A Canadian experiment looks for a ‘Hail Mary’ COVID-19 treatment

In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s been used in desperate times of disease for a century—but there’s never been a large-scale study of its effectiveness. It’s relatively simple to administer, but requires a lot of resources to get right. Will it work? We don’t know, but if it does it could be the armour the front-line workers need to battle COVID-19.

Today we look at a Canada-wide experimental treatment that could provide some important insights into how we beat this virus.

GUEST: Michael Doyle, journalist (Read Michael’s piece in the Globe and Mail here.)

