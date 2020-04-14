Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Democratic state lawmaker in Georgia endorses Trump
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 14, 2020 5:54 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 14, 2020 at 5:58 pm EDT
ATLANTA — A polarizing Democratic state lawmaker in Georgia broke party ranks on Tuesday to endorse President Donald Trump’s reelection.
State Rep. Vernon Jones, who represents portions of metro Atlanta’s DeKalb and Rockdale counties, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he’s supporting Trump because of the Republican president’s handling of the economy and his criminal justice reform efforts.
“There are a lot of African Americans who clearly see and appreciate he’s doing something that’s never been done before,” Jones told the newspaper.
Jones previously served as DeKalb County’s CEO and is no stranger to controversy. He weathered allegations of theft as the county’s chief executive, has often clashed with his fellow Democrats on policy issues and was accused last month of hurling transphobic comments at a local official.
Jones’ endorsement of Trump was quickly blasted by other Georgia Democrats. State Sen. Nikema Williams, chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia, issued a statement calling Jones an “embarrassment” and said he “does not stand for our values.”
Jones did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment.
Community activist Rhonda Taylor is challenging Jones in the state’s Democratic primary, which is scheduled for June 9.