Coronavirus outbreak declared at St. Joseph's Health Centre ICU

St. Joseph’s Health Centre in Toronto’s west end has declared an outbreak of coronavirus in their intensive care unit (ICU) after a patient and two staff members tested positive for the virus.

In a statement, the hospital says a patient who had recently been in the ICU developed a respiratory illness while in hospital and then tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient’s family tells CityNews he was admitted to the ICU on March 24 with pneumonia. He was tested for COVID-19 three times and all the tests were negative.

They say he was then moved to the general ward and when he was tested again two days later, the test for COVID-19 came back positive.

Two staff members who were in contact with the patient also tested positive. They are both at home and doing well.

Toronto Public Health defines an outbreak as “at least two cases acquired closely in time in a specific area by either patients or staff,” and the hospital says it is implementing all recommended precautions.

All patients who were in the ICU when the infected patient was identified last week were tested and their results came back negative.

They say current patients will continue to be admitted to the ICU but any new patients coming to the emergency department that may need ICU level care will be transferred to another facility.