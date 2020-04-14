Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Coronavirus outbreak declared at St. Joseph's Health Centre ICU
by News Staff
Posted Apr 14, 2020 2:31 pm EDT
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Dozens of research groups around the world are racing to create a vaccine as COVID-19 cases continue to grow. (NIAID-RML via AP) AP
St. Joseph’s Health Centre in Toronto’s west end has declared an outbreak of coronavirus in their intensive care unit (ICU) after a patient and two staff members tested positive for the virus.
In a statement, the hospital says a patient who had recently been in the ICU developed a respiratory illness while in hospital and then tested positive for COVID-19.
The patient’s family tells CityNews he was admitted to the ICU on March 24 with pneumonia. He was tested for COVID-19 three times and all the tests were negative.
They say he was then moved to the general ward and when he was tested again two days later, the test for COVID-19 came back positive.
Two staff members who were in contact with the patient also tested positive. They are both at home and doing well.
Toronto Public Health defines an outbreak as “at least two cases acquired closely in time in a specific area by either patients or staff,” and the hospital says it is implementing all recommended precautions.
All patients who were in the ICU when the infected patient was identified last week were tested and their results came back negative.
They say current patients will continue to be admitted to the ICU but any new patients coming to the emergency department that may need ICU level care will be transferred to another facility.