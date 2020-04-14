Conservatives' Scheer urges all-party deal to keep Parliament going safely

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is calling for all the federal parties to strike a deal on a safe way for Parliament to meet.

Without one, business is scheduled to resume as normal on Monday, following a decision in March to send MPs and senators home as part of national efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Parliament has convened twice since to pass emergency aid measures, but with only the bare minimum of legislators in the House of Commons and Senate.

Scheer says no one wants to see either chamber packed with people, but resuming Parliament so there is some measure of accountability is essential.

He says his party wants the Liberal government to get its response to COVID-19 right, and subjecting ministers’ decisions to scrutiny is important.

The opposition parties were successful in getting the government’s most recent aid package expanded to cover more Canadians, for instance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2020

The Canadian Press