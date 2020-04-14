Loading articles...

Canada-U.S. border restrictions won't be lifted any time soon, says Trudeau

Last Updated Apr 14, 2020 at 12:44 pm EDT

The United States border crossing is seen Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Lacolle, Que. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says travel restrictions along the Canada-U.S. border won't be eased any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says travel restrictions along the Canada-U.S. border won’t be eased any time soon.

Trudeau says Canada is still very much in the control-and-contain phase of its efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, and won’t be able to consider even a partial return to normality for several more weeks.

That includes the border, which has been closed to non-essential travel in both directions for nearly a month, although the movement of trade and cross-border workers has continued.

In the U.S., where there are early signs that the infection and death rates are levelling off, talk is turning to how to get the country’s economic engine firing again.

A battle is shaping up between a gung-ho White House and state governors, who want a gradual, co-ordinated approach to reopening schools and businesses and easing physical distancing efforts.

State leaders are warning of constitutional court battles if President Donald Trump — who says his authority on the matter is “total” — tries to force them to open their doors too soon.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB 401 at Leslie express. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:26 AM
Cool, unsettled and still breezy today. And overall don’t be surprised if you get ❄️ flurries today (April 14) Last…
Latest Weather
Read more