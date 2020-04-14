3 in custody after Brampton crash

Peel police have three people in custody after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton overnight.

It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Main Street North at English Street, near Williams Parkway.

Police said the vehicle the three people were in was stolen.

One of the people in custody was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

Police say one of their vehicles was damaged in the incident.

The damage to the police car is only minor.

There has been no word on what charges the three people may face.

Main Street remains closed in both directions from Archibald Street to Vodden Street West as police conducted their investigation.