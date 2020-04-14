Loading articles...

3 in custody after Brampton crash

Last Updated Apr 14, 2020 at 6:47 am EDT

Three people are in custody after an overnight crash on Main Street North in Brampton, April 14, 2020. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

Peel police have three people in custody after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton overnight.

It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Main Street North at English Street, near Williams Parkway.

Police said the vehicle the three people were in was stolen.

One of the people in custody was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

Police say one of their vehicles was damaged in the incident.

The damage to the police car is only minor.

There has been no word on what charges the three people may face.

Main Street remains closed in both directions from Archibald Street to Vodden Street West as police conducted their investigation.

