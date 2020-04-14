Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
483 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Ontario, 43 more deaths
by News staff
Posted Apr 14, 2020 10:52 am EDT
Dr. Andreas Wieser, head of the laboratory, looks at a blood sample from the study in the diagnostic laboratory for the Covid-19 study of the Department of Infection and Tropical Medicine of the Ludwig-Maximilians-University Munich (LMU). Within the framework of the study entitled "Prospective Covid-19 Cohort Munich" (KoCo19), random blood samples from 3000 households in Munich are analysed to find out, among other things, how the virus has actually spread in society. (Photo by Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Ontario confirms 483 new cases of novel coronavirus today, marking a 6.5 per cent increase in total cases over yesterday.
The provincial total now stands at 7,953.
The updated numbers include 43 more deaths, bringing the total to 334.
Resolved cases jumped from 3,357 to 3,568.
The number of patients in hospital — 769 — rose slightly, but rates of patients in intensive care and on ventilators remained stable at 255 in the ICU and 199 on ventilators.
Long-term care homes have been hit hard by COVID-19. More than a third of the deaths reported in the province have come from outbreaks in care homes at 136.