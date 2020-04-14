483 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Ontario, 43 more deaths

Ontario confirms 483 new cases of novel coronavirus today, marking a 6.5 per cent increase in total cases over yesterday.

The provincial total now stands at 7,953.

The updated numbers include 43 more deaths, bringing the total to 334.

Resolved cases jumped from 3,357 to 3,568.

The number of patients in hospital — 769 — rose slightly, but rates of patients in intensive care and on ventilators remained stable at 255 in the ICU and 199 on ventilators.

Long-term care homes have been hit hard by COVID-19. More than a third of the deaths reported in the province have come from outbreaks in care homes at 136.

