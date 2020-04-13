Loading articles...

With many COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, Tory MP asks whether economy can reopen

Last Updated Apr 13, 2020 at 4:44 pm EDT

OTTAWA — British Columbia Conservative MP Marc Dalton has deleted a tweet asking whether it is time to start reopening businesses if most of the deaths from COVID-19 in this country are older people in long-term care homes.

In a tweet Monday morning, Dalton said the average life expectancy in care homes is two years and 65 per cent usually die in the first year after moving in.

Then he questioned whether it is “time to start moving Canada back to work.”

The post was deleted shortly after The Canadian Press began inquiring about it.

Dalton’s tweet linked to a story from The Globe and Mail reporting positive signs Canada is starting to flatten the curve in the COVID-19 pandemic, with the notable exception of outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Ontario and Quebec.

Scott Duvall, the federal NDP’s critic for seniors issues, says Dalton’s tweet is heartless, disrespectful and unacceptable.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 29 minutes ago
Traffic lights may be out in the south end of Ajax because of this outage. Treat them as four-way stops! Crews hope…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:55 PM
Have your devices charged, batteries and flashlights handy, and all the usual emergency preparedness items ready as…
Latest Weather
Read more