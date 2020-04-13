Loading articles...

Toronto police cruiser involved in crash that sends 3 to hospital with serious injuries

Last Updated Apr 13, 2020 at 12:48 pm EDT

The scene of a crash at Allen Road and Sheppard Avenue West on Monday, April 13, 2020. Jeff Ducharme/CITYNEWS

Three people have been rushed to hospital, with one taken to a trauma centre, after a two-vehicle crash involving a Toronto police cruiser at Allen Road and Sheppard Avenue West at around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Two officers were in the police vehicle, but it’s not yet clear if they were injured.

Police have closed the intersection and Traffic Services has taken over the investigation.

Police say the area will be closed to traffic for a “length of time” and advise drivers to find alternate routes.

More to come

