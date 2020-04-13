Toronto police cruiser involved in crash that sends 3 to hospital with serious injuries

Three people have been rushed to hospital, with one taken to a trauma centre, after a two-vehicle crash involving a Toronto police cruiser at Allen Road and Sheppard Avenue West at around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Two officers were in the police vehicle, but it’s not yet clear if they were injured.

Police have closed the intersection and Traffic Services has taken over the investigation.

Police say the area will be closed to traffic for a “length of time” and advise drivers to find alternate routes.

More to come