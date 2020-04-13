Loading articles...

Tories ask Liberals for plan to help restaurant, hospitality, tourism sectors

Last Updated Apr 13, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT

OTTAWA — The Opposition Conservatives are calling on the Trudeau Liberals to come up with a plan specifically to help the nation’s restaurant, hospitality and tourism sectors.

Many of them were either among the first to close due to public health concerns related to COVID-19, or have seen dramatic declines in business as consumer spending drops.

A handful of Conservative critics say in a statement this morning that the government must give these businesses the tools to open their doors again.

The party also says such a plan would help businesses retain workers through the pandemic, especially in areas with historically high unemployment.

Among the ideas being proposed are temporarily allowing owner-operators to qualify for the federal wage subsidy program as well as refunding a year’s worth of GST remittances to small businesses.

A report last week by the parliamentary budget officer estimated that refunding federal sales tax to small businesses would cost Ottawa’s coffers about $12.9 billion

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2020.

The Canadian Press

