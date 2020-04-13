Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Tories ask Liberals for plan to help restaurant, hospitality, tourism sectors
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 13, 2020 11:08 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 13, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT
OTTAWA — The Opposition Conservatives are calling on the Trudeau Liberals to come up with a plan specifically to help the nation’s restaurant, hospitality and tourism sectors.
Many of them were either among the first to close due to public health concerns related to COVID-19, or have seen dramatic declines in business as consumer spending drops.
A handful of Conservative critics say in a statement this morning that the government must give these businesses the tools to open their doors again.
The party also says such a plan would help businesses retain workers through the pandemic, especially in areas with historically high unemployment.
Among the ideas being proposed are temporarily allowing owner-operators to qualify for the federal wage subsidy program as well as refunding a year’s worth of GST remittances to small businesses.
A report last week by the parliamentary budget officer estimated that refunding federal sales tax to small businesses would cost Ottawa’s coffers about $12.9 billion
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2020.
The Canadian Press
