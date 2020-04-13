Loading articles...

The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

Last Updated Apr 13, 2020 at 7:58 am EDT

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

7:30 a.m.

Toronto Mayor John Tory says the city will open two more child care centres for children of essential and critical service workers.

The city has opened four other child care centres to help out those who are helping on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The centres will open downtown where there has been the most demand.

The Canadian Press

