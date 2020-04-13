Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
TekSavvy wants CRTC to approve lower rates for ISPs amid COVID-19
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 13, 2020 9:43 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 13, 2020 at 9:44 am EDT
A woman surfs the internet in North Vancovuer, B.C., on Wednesday, December 19, 2012. TekSavvy Solutions Inc. wants the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission to take immediate action to ensure people who use independent internet service providers can keep accessing their services during COVID-19.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
CHATHAM, Ont. — TekSavvy Solutions Inc. is calling on the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission to ease rates for independent internet service providers facing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chatham, Ont.-based business says independent ISPs already pay inflated fees to the big Canadian telecommunications companies, but the pressures of COVID-19 have made those costs impossible to deal with.
TekSavvy has previously argued these rates should be lower and has appealed to its customers to urge the CRTC to act, as well as seeking a Competition Bureau investigation
It says independent ISPs should not be hampered in providing internet service during the pandemic.
The company worries that if the CRTC doesn’t step in, its larger competitors may land advantages to their retail services through the uneven application of stricter COVID-19 procedures.
TekSavvy has more than 300,000 customers across Canada.
This story by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2020.