Loading articles...

Supreme Court to hold May arguments by teleconference

Last Updated Apr 13, 2020 at 10:14 am EDT

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court said Monday it will hold arguments by teleconference in May in key cases, including President Donald Trump’s bid to shield his tax and other financial records.

The court will make live audio of the arguments available for the first time. It had previously postponed courtroom arguments for March and April because of the coronavirus.

Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:36 AM
WB Gardiner approaching Grand, there is debris in the centre lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:31 AM
Gusty wind out of the east right now (as of 5:30am April 13) #Toronto GTA but we’ll get into a west wind for the af…
Latest Weather
Read more