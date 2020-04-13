Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Regina man awaiting kidney transplant dies in hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 13, 2020 1:54 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 13, 2020 at 1:58 pm EDT
Noble (Butch) Gullacher, his granddaughter Athena and his wife, Kathleen Gullacher, are shown in this handout image at a Rider game in 2019. Butch Gullacher, who was waiting for a kidney transplant, died in a Regina hospital on April 10 after testing positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Kathleen Gullacher *MANDATORY CREDIT*
REGINA — A Regina man who was waiting for a kidney transplant has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Noble Gullacher, known by family and friends as Butch, did everything he could to stay healthy but started feeling unwell in mid-March.
His wife, Kathleen Gullacher, says a doctor thought he had pneumonia and sent him for a chest X-ray.
Her 69-year old husband’s condition worsened by the next morning, so she called an ambulance.
Gullacher was admitted to hospital on March 19 with shortness of breath, but no fever or cough.
His COVID-19 test came back positive and he died in hospital on April 10.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2020