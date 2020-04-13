Regina man awaiting kidney transplant dies in hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

REGINA — A Regina man who was waiting for a kidney transplant has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Noble Gullacher, known by family and friends as Butch, did everything he could to stay healthy but started feeling unwell in mid-March.

His wife, Kathleen Gullacher, says a doctor thought he had pneumonia and sent him for a chest X-ray.

Her 69-year old husband’s condition worsened by the next morning, so she called an ambulance.

Gullacher was admitted to hospital on March 19 with shortness of breath, but no fever or cough.

His COVID-19 test came back positive and he died in hospital on April 10.

