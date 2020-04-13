Rainy Monday prompts concerns from TRCA about water levels

It’s going to be a wet and windy start to the week, raising concerns from a provincial conservation authority.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority has issued a warning about water levels around the Greater Toronto Area.

It says that with Environment Canada forecasting up to 25 millimetres of rain for the region on Monday all area shorelines, rivers and streams should be considered hazardous.

The authority says the combination of slippery and unstable banks with rising water levels could create hazardous conditions close to any river, stream or other water bodies.

680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor says the overnight rain will taper off to showers and then come to an end around 1 p.m. but the wind will continue to pick up, with wind gusts up to 80 km/h.

“The strongest wind gusts could exceed 80 km/h, especially for areas near the Lake Erie and Lake Ontario shore lines,” she explains.

Taylor says parts of northern Ontario are dealing with 30 to 50 centimetres of snow and that a powerful low pressure system could case a bomb cyclone in some areas — where the pressure drops 24 millibars in 24 hours.