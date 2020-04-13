Ontario confirms 421 new cases of coronavirus, 17 more deaths

Ontario confirmed 421 new cases of novel coronavirus on Monday, marking a six per cent increase in total cases over Sunday.

The provincial total now stands at 7,470.

The updated numbers include 17 more deaths, bringing the total to 291, while resolved cases jumped from 3,121 to 3,357.

The number of patients in hospital — 760 — rose slightly, but rates of patients in intensive care and on ventilators remained relatively stable.

Premier Doug Ford expressed frustration last week that Ontario has been testing for COVID-19 well below its capacity of 13,000 a day.

And while the province has said it will do 8,000 tests daily by Wednesday, just over 5,000 were completed in the last 24 hours.

There have been at least 89 COVID-19 outbreaks reported in long-term care homes across the province.