Loading articles...

Northern miners concerned federal COVID wage subsidy leaves them in the cold

Last Updated Apr 13, 2020 at 1:14 pm EDT

YELLOWKNIFE — Northern miners say the federal government’s wage subsidy program to get the country through the COVID-19 pandemic leaves them out in the cold.

Tom Hoefer of the Northwest Territories and Nunavut Chamber of Mines says the program doesn’t work for the mining industry.

He says miners have been flying local workers home to their remote communities and using chartered planes to pick up their workers from the south.

As well, he says, it’s tough for exploration companies to show a COVID-related revenue drop since few of them produce revenue.

Local indigenous companies that service mines have large seasonal income swings that also don’t fit into the federal framework for relief.

Hoefer says industry representatives are to meet with Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal on Wednesday to try to work something out.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2020

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Rollover SB 410 approaching Mayfield - traffic spotters reporting a vehicle in the ditch, emergency crews arriving on scene. #SB410
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 43 minutes ago
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Special Wx Statement re strong gusty west wind for afternoon/early evening includes #Toronto GTA (April 13)
Latest Weather
Read more